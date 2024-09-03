Wendy's reportedly set to launch iconic SpongeBob Krabby Patty burger; Here's what we know so far

Wendy's is reportedly working on bringing Krabby Patty burgers to life. The SpongeBob Squarepants exclusive menu item will allegedly be launched in October. While the fast-food chain is yet to either confirm or deny the claims, there has been significant online chatter after a Reddit user posted a leaked internal memo between Wendy's and Paramount. According to the memo, three SpongeBob-themed items, including the iconic burger, are in the works. Here's what we know so far about the rumoured delicacy: Wendy's is allegedly working on a special SpongeBob-inspired Krabby Patty Meal

Is Wendy's launching Krabby Patty burger?

In the now-viral leaked memo dated August 18, Wendy's said that starting October 8 till November 11, customers will be able to get their hands on the Krabby Patty Meal, which includes:

Krabby Patty- A “premium cheeseburger” made with fresh beef, topped with fresh produce and a secret Krabby Patty sauce. Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty- A special SpongeBob-inspired Frosty made with Wendy's signature Vanilla swirled with Pineapple Mango puree. Hot & Crispy Medium Fry- The memo notes that the meal would be incomplete without the “perfect complement- Hot & Krispy Fries.”

In addition to the memo, another Reddit user shared a poster for the alleged “Krabby Patty Kollab Meal,” featuring reference photos of the rumoured menu items. The buzz around the Wendy's Krabby Patty continues to grow as the poster shared on r/spongebob garnered 2.4k likes and 419 comments in just 13 hours of being posted.

Despite the growing online chatter, there has been no confirmation by Wendy's as of yet. IndieWire reached out to the company for a comment, to which a spokesperson said, “Thanks for reaching out! While we can’t confirm what’s coming down Wendy’s innovation pipeline, we can share that we’re always looking to bring fans new menu items inspired by our fans’ cravings. We will be sure to keep you in the loop when we have more news to share.”