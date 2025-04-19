What Wendy's said after throwing shade at Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight

Wendy's is defending its controversial post about Katy Perry's Blue Origin spaceflight. Earlier this week, the fast-food giant came under fire for throwing shade at the Roar hitmaker after she returned to Earth following an 11-minute trip to space. Amid the outrage and calls from netizens to apologise to the pop singer, the company has finally issued a statement. This handout photo from Blue Origin shows US singer Katy Perry kissing the ground upon return to Earth after a flight on Blue Origin New Shepard NS-31, which brought the passengers beyond the Karman line -- the internationally recognized boundary of space, in Van Horn, West Texas, April 14, 2025. (AFP)

Wendy's addresses its controversial remarks about Katy Perry's Blue Origin spaceflight

“We always bring a little spice to our socials,” Wendy's told People. While the company fell short of an apology, it insisted it “has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent.” On Monday, the 40-year-old singer went to space in a historic all-female crew for the highly anticipated Blue Origin launch.

For the star-studded commercial spaceflight, Perry was joined by Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. The six-member crew also included television personality Gayle King, NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Following the flight, Perry quickly went viral for her reaction. After coming out of the space capsule, she knelt and kissed the ground. While many praised her, Wendy's wrote on X, “Can we send her back.” The fast-food chain also mocked the Firework singer's gesture upon return to Earth, saying, “I kissed the ground and I liked it.”

An insider expressed distaste over Wendy's “irresponsible” remarks, telling the outlet, “This wasn't harmless banter, this was a billion-dollar brand using its platform to publicly demean a woman.” “What’s worse is that the face of Wendy’s is a woman, which makes this decision not just hypocritical, but painfully ironic,” the source added.