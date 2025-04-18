Jessica Chastain slams Katy Perry's all-female space mission amid growing backlash: 'Utter defeat of American feminism’

Katy Perry's all-female Blue Origin space mission has backfired. Earlier this week, the singer joined Lauren Sanchez, television host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist and research scientist Amanda Nguyen for an 11-minute trip to space. Jessica Chastain has shared her take on Katy Perry's recent flight to space.

However, several celebrities from Hollywood like Emily Ratajkowski, Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde and others called out the move as tasteless. Joining that group now is actor Jessica Chastain, who shared an opinion piece on the trip which labelled it as an ‘utter defeat of American feminism.’ (Also read: 'Send Katy Perry back to space': Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski, Wendy's lead eyeroll marathon on singer's space flight)

What Jessica Chastain shared

Jessica took to her X account to share a Guardian opinion piece which had the title, “Opinion | The Blue Origin flight showcased the utter defeat of American feminism - The Guardian.” Although the actor was not the author of the piece, the fact that she shared the essay with her almost 1 million followers clearly stated her take on the issue.

An excerpt from the piece read, “Most of the crew’s self-presentation and promotion of the flight has leaned heavily on a vision of women’s empowerment that is light on substance and heavy on a childlike, girlish silliness that insults women by cavalierly linking their gender with superficiality, vanity and unseriousness.”

About the space mission

The Blue Origin space mission has received a ton of criticism from other celebrities. Earlier, actor Emily Ratajkowski had said she was ‘disgusted’ with the mission, while Olivia Munn commented that flight was ‘a bit gluttonous’.

Katy livestreamed her journey in space from the Blue Origin rocket. The flight lasted around 11 minutes. The singer and five other women made a safe return to Earth. Afterwards, Katy talked about the experience and said that she felt “super connected to life” and “so connected to love”.