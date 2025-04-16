'Send Katy Perry back to space': Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski, Wendy's lead eyeroll marathon on singer's space flight

Singer Katy Perry joined Lauren Sanchez, television host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist and research scientist Amanda Nguyen for an 11-minute trip to space. Although the singer touted that this trip was nothing short of ‘historic’, several celebrities have criticised the move and called it painfully out of touch and meme-worthy. (Also read: Wendy’s shocking jab at Katy Perry after her space return fumes netizens; ‘Just weird and unprofessional’) Katy Perry's 11-minute expedition to space has been slammed by several celebrities on social media.

Emily Ratajkowski

Actor Emily Ratajkowski took to her TikTok account to share that she is ‘disgusted’ by the waste of resources that this space mission took. She said, “That space mission this morning...this is beyond parody...I'm disgusted...Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. What was the marketing there?”

Olivia Wilde

Actor and director Olivia Wilde did not shy away from expressing her disappointment at the space mission. She shared a meme of Katy Perry exiting the Blue Origin spacecraft on her Instagram Stories. In the caption she wrote, “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”

Amy Schumer

Actor-comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram to take a shot at Katy's space mission by joking that even she has been invited to go to space. In a video post she held a Black Panther toy and said, “Guys, last second they added me to space and I'm going to space. I'm bringing this thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag and I was on the Subway, and I got the text and they were like, 'Do you want to go to space?' so I'm going to space…Thank you to everyone who got me here. I'll see you guys in space.”

Olivia Munn

Actor Olivia Munn joined in the discussion in her recent appearance on Jenna & Friends, and said, “I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there? Also, you know, I just think about – I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, you know? And there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs.”

She went on to add, "What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

Wendy's, a fast food chain known for their brutal social media presence, also did not miss calling out the space mission. When Pop Crave tweeted, “Katy Perry has returned from space,” the account replied, “Can we send her back”.

After livestreaming her journey in space from the Blue Origin rocket,the singer and five other women made a safe return to Earth. Afterwards, she talked about the experience and said that she felt “super connected to life” and “so connected to love”.