Katy Perry’s hair, Gayle King’s hand: Inside the wild conspiracy theories chasing Blue Origin’s all-female spaceflight

When pop icon Katy Perry and seasoned journalist Gayle King, along with others, blasted off on an 11-minute suborbital journey with Blue Origin, it was hailed as a groundbreaking moment for women in space tourism. But while the historic all-female flight made headlines around the world, a storm of conspiracy theories quickly followed. The Blue Origin flight featuring Katy Perry and Gayle King ignited conspiracy theories, notably regarding Perry's hair and King's disappearing hand. AP/PTI(AP04_14_2025_000345B)(AP)

Now, internet sleuths and keyboard detectives have zeroed in on one particularly strange detail, claiming it’s the smoking gun that proves the whole mission was an elaborate hoax.

Katy Perry’s floating hair was fake?

Following Perry’s short visit to space, a conspiracy theory that has been doing the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggested that the singer’s hair was floating in the wrong direction. Thus, indicating that the whole thing was a hoax.

The internet conspiracy theories have latched onto the fact that when NASA astronaut Sunita Williams was stuck in space, her hair was up in wild angles, which was different from the way Perry’s hair was floating. A user on X wrote, “The real astronaut lady that Spacex X saved had her hair all raised. This is so fake.”

Williams’ gravity-defying hair became so iconic during her time in space that even Donald Trump remarked on it, calling her the “woman with the wild hair.” In contrast, viewers have questioned why the NS-31 crew’s hair appeared unusually still during their moments in microgravity, prompting a wave of speculation online and reigniting conspiracy chatter about whether the flight truly left Earth.

A user wrote, “I have long hair... And when I'm underwater my hair just flows and sways and goes with the emotions in the water... You see none of that in these fake space photos.” While another user wrote, “Watch their hair. Then look at Sumi's [sic] while in space. This is all fake.”

However, it is also to be noted that the Blue Origin crew had their hair set by professionals before their little space trip. While William was without access to a shower for months so it comes as no surprise that her hair looked different from the celebrities, as reported by Daily Mail.

Gayle King’s disappearing hand explained

Conspiracy theorists have continued digging for so-called "evidence" to back their claims. In one viral TikTok video, a user alleges that Gayle King's hand mysteriously vanishes in a clip showing the crew floating in zero gravity, suggesting it’s proof of green screen trickery rather than a real spaceflight.

The caption of the video read, “It's not real it's fake Don't believe me find the original video download yourself and super speed it down. what's going on what are the distracting us from? I have goosebumps.” Netizens were quick to support these claims as one commented, “I think you’ve done a great job uploading this and trying ur best to show everyone what they can’t see, if anyone can’t comprehend they will find it elsewhere no need to apologize for the eye opener.”

However, this claim was quickly debunked upon watching the original the original video posted by Blue Origin in real slow motion which showed no distortion of Gyale’s hand. the so-called “evidence” in the clip is likely the result of video compression or poor editing.

The presence of multiple overlapping brand logos in the bottom-right corner suggests the footage was pulled from a third-party site, which can often introduce visual glitches and artefacts that are then misinterpreted as something more suspicious.