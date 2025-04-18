Lyrid meteor shower viewing could be spoiled by storms: Here's what you need to know

Skywatchers hoping to catch a glimpse of the first meteor shower in over three months may have their plans interrupted, as cloudy skies and stormy weather threaten visibility across large swaths of the northern and eastern U.S. Still, not all hope is lost—parts of the West, Southwest, and Midwest are expected to have perfect conditions for stargazing, per Accuweather. (Image for representation) Skywatchers may struggle to view the Lyrid meteor shower due to storms and cloud cover across the eastern U.S., with clearer skies expected in the West and Midwest.(Pexel)

What is Lyrid meteor shower?

NASA Meteoroid Environments Office lead Bill Cooke explains that Lyrids, like other meteor showers, consist of debris particles trailing behind comets. A.E. Thatcher observed the shower in 1861 under the name Comet Thatcher.

“Thatcher left a debris trail that the Earth runs into the third week in April of every year, and that causes the shower when these bits of debris enter our atmosphere and burn up,” Cooke told NPR.

ALSO READ| Largest glacier mass loss in past 3 years: World Meteorological Organisation

This year's Lyrid meteor shower will peak on the night of Monday, April 22, into the early hours of Tuesday, April 23.

“If you’re lucky enough to be in an area with a clear sky and little to no light pollution, you could see up to 20 shooting stars per hour during the peak,” AccuWeather Meteorologist and Astronomy Expert Brian Lada stated in an official media advisory shared with HindustanTimes.com.

“This is a great opportunity to join family or friends outside and experience the wonders of our universe and solar system for Earth Day.”

Where you are in the States will make a big difference

AccuWeather reported a major storm system is forecast to sweep across the eastern half of North America Monday night, bringing with it thick cloud cover that will block views for much of the East Coast. Another system is expected to impact the north-central US and parts of Canada, including Ontario and Quebec.

“The best places to witness the Lyrid meteor shower will be across the western U.S., parts of the Southwest, central Texas and in a pocket of the Midwest, including areas west and south of Chicago,” Lada explained.

“You have to be willing to stay up late to witness the best part of the Lyrid meteor shower, which will take place after midnight and the early morning before daybreak.”

ALSO READ| Meteorites fell in Washington County in Feb, NASA says; large green flash seen in sky

“There will be some competition in the sky with a waning crescent moon. That moonlight can make it difficult to spot shooting stars. We recommend focusing your attention on darker areas of the sky with the moon out of direct sight to increase your odds of witnessing the Lyrid meteor shower,” he added.

If “Monday night spoil your chance to witness the Lyrids. The meteor shower will remain active on Tuesday night as well.”