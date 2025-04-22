Earth Day 2025: Top 10 quotes, wishes to share with loved ones

Earth Day is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve the planet for future generations. Celebrated annually on April 22, it encourages people across the globe to take action towards creating a healthier, more sustainable environment. Whether through planting trees, reducing waste, or supporting eco-friendly initiatives, Earth Day inspires individuals and communities to make positive changes. Earth Day serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect the environment.(Representative Image- Unsplash )

10 Quotes to share with your loved ones

To remind and celebrate with your loved ones, we have gathered some of the most impactful Earth Day quotes to mark this special occasion, to inspire action, reflection, and a deeper commitment to protecting our planet.

“I firmly believe nature brings solace in all troubles.” —Anne Frank “Nature is always hinting at us. It hints over and over again. And suddenly we take the hint.” — Robert Frost “Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of each.” — Henry David Thoreau “We are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change and the last generation that can do something about it.”— Barack Obama “For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.” —Martin Luther King Jr. “All we have to do is to wake up and change.” —Greta Thunberg “I think it would be great to be born on Earth and to die on Mars. Just not on impact.” —Elon Musk “Earth breathes in us.” ― Matthew Edward Hall “Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky.” — Khalil Gibran “To leave the world better than you found it, sometimes you have to pick up other people’s trash.” —Bill Nye

10 Wishes to share with your loved ones