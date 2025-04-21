Pope Francis cause of death finally revealed; Vatican confirms pontiff died of a…

Pope Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and “irreversible” heart failure, according to his death certificate released by the Vatican Monday. Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday.(AP)

The 88-year-old Catholic leader died on Monday morning, almost a month after being discharged from five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia.

On February 14, 2025, Francis, who had chronic lung disease, was brought to the hospital after experiencing a respiratory crisis that progressed to double pneumonia. It was his longest hospital stay during his 12-year pontificate, lasting 38 days.

In front of a joyful audience in St. Peter's Square, Pope made his final public appearance on Sunday during an Easter blessing and popemobile tour. The funeral's date has not yet been set and the decision on the next pope has not yet been made.

The pope had also ordered that he be laid to rest in a plain basement tomb in St. Mary Major Basilica.

Vatican postpones sainthood for 'God's influencer' after pope's death

Menahile, Vatican stated that Sunday's scheduled canonisation of the Catholic Church's first millennial saint has been postponed to a later date after the death of Pope Francis.

Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 aged 15, was meant to have his sainthood rubber-stamped in a mass at the Holy See on April 27.

"Following the death of the Sovereign Pontiff Francis, we inform you that the Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis... has been postponed," the Vatican said in a brief statement.

Dubbed "God's Influencer" or the "Cyber Apostle", Acutis spent much of his short life spreading the Catholic faith online.

Carlo was born in London to Italian parents on May 3, 1991, but mostly grew up in Milan. He spent holidays in the family's second home in Assisi, and eventually died in Monza, northern Italy.

His family was wealthy and not religiously observant, but Carlo was imbued with ardent faith from a young age, attending mass every day.