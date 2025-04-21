Pope Francis' final appearance video goes viral, netizens say, ‘He was saying goodbye’ | Watch

Following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, mourners are reflecting on his final public appearance just a day earlier. The 88-year-old pontiff, who had recently recovered from a five-week hospital stay for pneumonia, was seen in a wheelchair on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica delivering the Easter blessing, before being driven through St. Peter’s Square. Following Pope Francis's death on Easter Monday, mourners recall his final public appearance delivering the Easter blessing from St. Peter's Basilica. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)(AP)

Pope Francis’ last video before his death

A significant video from Easter Sunday featuring Pope Francis is being viewed as his farewell to the world. News outlet, Catholic Arena, shared a video of the lead of the Catholic Church driving through a cheering crowd during Easter festivities. In the clip, the pontiff appeared in a wheelchair on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, delivered the Easter blessing and rode in the popemobile through St. Peter’s Square. The news outlet captioned the video, “This was goodbye.”

This marked his first major public appearance after recovering from a five-week hospital stay for pneumonia. His death brings an end to his papacy, which began in 2013. The video has now become a poignant moment that holds a lot of meaning and purpose to the faithful all around the world, as reported by Newsweek.

Netizens react to Pope Francis’ last video

A user wrote on X, “God bless him. Such a great Pope.” A second user wrote, “He was saying goodbye.” A third user wrote, “My heart sinks watching this video. We are praying for you Pope Francis!”

Another user wrote, “He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.” A user wrote, "With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."