Pope Francis passes away at 88: A glimpse into his family roots, early life as a bouncer and more

Born Jorge Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, he is survived by several relatives, including siblings and cousins. Pope Francis, who died at 88, was a humble leader and the first pope from the Americas.(AP)

Pope Francis' family

Pope Francis was born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was born to Mario José Bergoglio and Regina María Sívori and was the eldest of their five children. His father worked as an accountant from Italy, while his mother was the daughter of teh Italian immigrants.

In 2013, when he was inaugurated as a Pope, one of his siblings was still alive-- his sister Maria Elena Bergoglio. A few of Pope Francis's relatives, including his nephew José Ignacio Bergoglio, the youngest son of his late sister María, have spoken publicly about their connection to the pontiff, as reported by Town & Country. Cristina Bergoglio, one of his nieces who is an artist, currently lives in Madrid, Spain.

Pope Francis' early life

Before becoming Pope Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio held a number of humble jobs to make ends meet. According to reports, he worked as a nightclub bouncer, a janitor, and even as a chemical technician. He was a man of many odd jobs before the world recognised him as the one to lead the Catholic Church.

In 2013, while speaking in a church in Rome, the pontiff recalled that he used to sweep floors, work in a chemical laboratory, teach at a high school, and even act as a bouncer at clubs, according to the reports. While he did not share how working as a bouncer helped him in turning into the leader of the Catholic Church, he shared how teaching literature and psychology “ taught him how to get people back into the church,” as reported by Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano.

Pope Francis was also a student of Chemistry and earned a technical degree in the field. So what moves him to follow the life of a priest? He once revealed that he had a life-altering confession to a priest, which made him realise that the priesthood was his true calling.

Pope Francis made history in several ways: he was the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit to become the pontiff, and the first to choose the name "Francis." His name was inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, a beloved figure known for his commitment to poverty and his care for the marginalised, values that would come to define Pope Francis’s leadership of the Catholic Church.