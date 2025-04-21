Menu Explore
Pope Francis' final adieu: Day, date, time and everything we know about his funeral

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 21, 2025 06:57 PM IST

Pope Francis' body may be moved to St. Peter's Basilica by Wednesday, pending approval from cardinals.

Pope Francis's passing marks the start of a solemn and transformative period for the Catholic Church, beginning with a nine-day mourning period followed by his funeral and the pivotal conclave to elect his successor. These rituals, steeped in tradition, will unfold in the coming days as the Church honours the legacy of its beloved pontiff and prepares for a new chapter in its leadership.

Pope Francis' body may be moved to St. Peter's Basilica by Wednesday, pending approval from cardinals. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)(AP)
Pope Francis' body may be moved to St. Peter's Basilica by Wednesday, pending approval from cardinals. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)(AP)

Also Read: Who all met Pope Francis before his death? Photos show Pontiff's last high-profile meetings in recent months

Pope Francis' funeral processions explained

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni stated that Pope Francis' body could be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica as soon as Wednesday, April 23, 2025, pending the approval of a group of cardinals. The decision will be made during a meeting of the cardinals, where they will discuss the arrangements for the papal funeral and other related matters.

During the nine-day mourning period, his body will be laid out in St. Peter's Basilica for where people will be provided space to pay their final respects to the pontiff.

This will be followed by his funeral, which will take place within six days. Unlike the traditional papal burials, which take place at St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis will be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Also Read: Photos: Catholics around the world mourn Pope Francis's demise as focus turns to his successor

When and how will the new Pope be elected?

After the funeral rituals are complete, the conclave will gather with Cardinals under the age of 80 who will be eligible to vote for the next pope. The elections will be held at the Sistine Chapel, and the cardinal will cast their vote until a new pope is elected.

Once elected, the event will be marked by blowing up white smoke from the Sistine Chapel's chimney. The new pope's name will be announced from the balcony of St. Peter's Square, and he will address the public for the first time.

