Celebrities, world leaders react to Pope Francis' death at 88: ‘Example of total humility’

The world is mourning Pope Francis, who died aged 88 on Monday. The first Latin American pontiff is being hailed as an “example of total humility” and a leader who “showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people.” From celebrities like Antonio Banderas and Whoopi Goldberg to world leaders like King Charles and Donald Trump, tributes are pouring in for the head of the Roman Catholic Church. A portrait of Pope Francis is pictured during a condolence meeting in New Delhi on April 21, 2025, following the news of his death. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)

King Charles and Queen Camilla

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry,” King Charles said in a statement per Us Weekly.

The British monarch met Francis on April 6 alongside his wife, just days after the pontiff was discharged from the hospital. In his lengthy statement, the king went on, “The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.”

“We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ,” he added.

Whoopi Goldberg

Goldberg shared a photo of herself alongside Francis in an emotional Instagram post that read, “He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none believer. He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter.”

Antonio Banderas

Banderas also took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself alongside the late pontiff, writing, “Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people.”

Adjoa Andoh

The Bridgerton star issued a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “RIP Pope Francis Within the constraints of his tradition, manifestly compassionate and standing with the marginalised. What a loss.”

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe shared a photo of the Rome skyline on X, writing, “A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful. RIP Francis.”

Donald Trump

The US president mourned Francis in a Truth Social post that read, “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

Joe Biden

Former US President Joe Biden wrote via X, “It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased.”

“As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People's Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love,” he added.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, wrote on her Instagram Story, “No better example of total humility in kindness and compassion. Thank you for leading us with not just your words, but with your unwavering service to humanity.”

JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance addressed Francis' passing on X, writing, “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”