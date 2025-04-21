Donald Trump, Joe Biden pay tribute to Francis; ‘The People’s Pope’

US President Donald Trump posted a brief condolence message after Pope Francis' death. US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis met at the Vatican, May 24, 2017.(Reuters File)

“Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!” Trump said on Truth Social.

After the Vatican confirmed Pope Francis' death, tributes are being offered to him.

Meanwhile, former US president Joe Biden also paid tribute to Pope Francis as “the people’s pope”.

“It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him,” Biden wrote on X.

“For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People’s Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love,” he added.

Vatican Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Ferrell confirms Pope Francis' death

Vatican Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Ferrell confirmed Pope Francis's death on Monday morning.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell stated. “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Triune."

Francis was hospitalized to Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after experiencing a respiratory crisis that progressed to double pneumonia. He had a history of chronic lung illness and had a portion of his lung removed when he was a young man. The longest hospital stay he had during his 12-year pontificate was 38 days.

Pope Francis blessed hundreds of people who had gathered for church in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday before taking an unanticipated popemobile tour of the piazza.