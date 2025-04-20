Trump slams Biden as 'highly destructive moron' in blistering Easter message

In a fiery Easter address, former President Donald Trump launched into a blistering attack on his political opponents and former President Joe Biden, accusing them of undermining his hardline immigration policies. Trump, known for his unfiltered rhetoric, didn’t hold back, referring to Biden as a "highly destructive moron" while slamming efforts to thwart his deportation strategies. In a passionate Easter address, Donald Trump criticised political opponents and Joe Biden for sabotaging his immigration policies. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

Trump rants about Biden in his Easter message

In his Easter message on the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country," on Sunday.

He continued, “Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.”

He concluded his message with, "But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!” as reported by The New York Post.

Trump's series of scathing festive messages

Trump's bizarre Easter message is not his first such remark on a festive day. In 2023, on Christmas, the president went after the Special Counsel Jack Smith. He wrote, "ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!” The same year, on Mother's Day, he directed his message to the mothers of his enemies.

Trump wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country. ” He continued, "Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”