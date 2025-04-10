Whoopi Goldberg slams Trump's tariffs, says it's ‘not what American people want’

Whoopi Goldberg declared on The View that Donald Trump does not represent America. In the aftermath of the president's tariffs, the 69-year-old claimed that it is “not what the American people want.” The talk show host vowed that she and her fellow panellists would continue to criticise the commander-in-chief's policies. Whoopi Goldberg brutally slams Donald Trump over tariffs(The View, AP)

Whoopi Goldberg slams Trump's tariffs, says ‘this is not our wish’

“All you countries who watch us, this is not our wish,” Goldberg said, adding, “We don’t like it. We don’t like how it’s being – we don’t like how this is being done. That’s why you will hear us kvetching about this as long as we are able, because no one we’re talking to understands what’s going on, and, therefore, when they say America, they’re not talking about us.”

The Color Purple star further claimed that those people “Are talking about that very narrow band of America that they think they represent, that I think they don’t realize they’re starting to lose.” Similarly, co-host Joy Behar called out Trump, saying, “What is his exact plan?”

The 82-year-old further speculated that the president deliberately imposed the tariffs to cause a stock market shake-up that would allow his “billionaire friends” to buy shares at low prices. Behar cited Trump's Truth Social post in which he wrote, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT.”

Trump's controversial post came less than four hours before he announced a 90-day pause on nearly all his tariffs except for China. The news caused a sudden and sharp rise in the stock market, with critics accusing the president of “insider trading.”

During Wednesday's episode of the left-leaning show, Behar claimed that Trump is trying to ignite chaos just to have all the power to himself. “[Trump] can say, ‘Well, there’s too much chaos, and now we’re going to have martial law in this country,’ and he becomes a dictator,” she said.