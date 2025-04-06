How Donald Trump doubled his wealth in the last one year: Truth Social, crypto, and more

US President Donald Trump, who was facing several legal cases a year ago, has secured the 700th spot on the 2025 Forbes Billionaires List with a net worth of $5.1 billion. Just twelve months ago, Trump's financial future seemed grim, burdened by mounting legal troubles and a $454 million fraud judgment. But he has doubled his fortune in the last 12 months, according to Forbes. US President Donald Trump pumps his fist upon arrival at Miami International Airport.(AFP)

Trump's financial troubles began in 2024 when a New York court ruled against him for inflating his net worth to secure favorable credit terms. New York Attorney General Letitia James even hinted at seizing his assets, including his iconic 40 Wall Street building. At one point, Trump’s estimated cash balance was a mere $413 million, and his future seemed uncertain.

But Trump fought back. His legal team convinced the courts to reduce the bond amount required to stave off asset seizure from $454 million to $175 million, buying him time to turn things around. Trump was no stranger to delay tactics, which have often proven more valuable than immediate victories.

Truth social goes public

Then, in a move that showcased his prowess as a salesman, Trump took his social media platform, Truth Social's parent company, public. Despite modest revenues and significant losses, loyal Trump supporters flocked to the stock, driving shares to extraordinary heights. Although the stock later plummeted 72%, Trump still held a $2.6 billion stake as of March 2025, contributing to his remarkable wealth surge.

Crypto surge

The real game-changer, however, came from an unexpected arena: cryptocurrency. In October 2024, Trump launched World Liberty Financial, a crypto project aimed at novice investors. Despite its initial obscurity, the project exploded in value after Trump’s presidential election win, driven by hype from crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun. This venture ultimately added a staggering $245 million in after-tax earnings to Trump’s fortune.

Trump didn’t stop there. He unveiled $TRUMP, a digital token aimed squarely at speculative traders. The move paid off handsomely, generating an estimated $350 million in fees, with Trump's share reportedly surpassing $110 million after tax. By the end of 2024, Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures had provided him with nearly $800 million in estimated liquidity, making him a crypto king in the eyes of many.

Despite his newfound wealth, Trump still faces the $454 million fraud judgment. However, with the interest accruing and the total now hovering around $500 million, it’s clear that the billionaire is no longer concerned about the legal ramifications. With nearly $800 million in liquid assets, Trump is better positioned than ever before to weather any storm.

Forbes rich list

Forbes 2025 Billionaires List saw a record 3,028 billionaires with a combined net worth of $16.1 trillion. Trump’s wealth still pales in comparison to the richest person in the world, his close advisor Elon Musk. Musk, with an estimated fortune of $342 billion, continues to hold the top spot on the list, leading Tesla and SpaceX.