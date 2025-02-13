Menu Explore
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
Internet rages as Elon Musk's son X brutally mocked by The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar; ‘I did not name the child’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 13, 2025 12:39 AM IST

Elon Musk's four-year-old son faced mockery from Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar of The View for his latest White House appearance.

Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar trolled the Elon Musk son's name on The View on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Musk and his son X, whose full name is X Æ A-Xii (pronounced ex-ash-ay-twelve), joined Trump at the White House for a press conference and signing of an executive order for Musk's DOGE. 

“Yesterday Elon Musk took his son X to a press conference,” Goldberg remarked on Wednesday. “X?” Behar interrupted, asking the toddler's name.

In a seemingly bizarre response, Goldberg said, “I did not name the child, and I don't want to hear anymore mess about our names,” stoking laughter from the panel.

She then tried to return to her topic by saying, “Anyway, he took little X,” but Behar cut her off again to add, “And little Instagram.”

She was apparently making light of the fact that Musk's son's social networking platform, X, which was once known as Twitter, has the exact same name.

Behar was promptly informed that Musk has no authority over Instagram, which is owned by Meta along with Facebook.

Both the anchors are known by their nicknames. While Behar's first name is Josephine, Goldberg was born as Caryn Elaine Johnson.

Also Read: Did Elon Musk's son X instruct Trump to ‘Shut Your Mouth’? Tesla CEO apologises as netizens say ‘this is too much’

Netizens blast ‘absolute worst’ Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar

Social media users quickly criticized the two for their comments regarding little X after the show's clip was posted online.

“It seems they CAN sink lower. Such Trash!” one person wrote.

“Going after children, as all liberals do,” a second user commented.

“Wow --- mean AND dumb. They really have no bottom to their nastiness,” a third person chimed in, while the fourth one called them “absolute worst”.

“Shameful fake feminist; who shames a 4 yr old child?” another asked.

Grimes, a 36-year-old Canadian artist whose real name is Claire Boucher, is X's mother. The news of her son's White House presence on Tuesday did not sit well with her.

Grimes expressed concerns for her son, writing on X, “He should not be in public like this.”

She even thanked people for alerting her about her son. “But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh,” she concluded her post.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
