Donald Trump turns away in disgust as Elon Musk's son picks his nose: Watch

During a joint press conference from the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk addressed reporters about a new executive order aimed at reducing the federal workforce. However, Trump appeared to react negatively to Musk’s young son, X Æ ‘X’ A-Xii. U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as X Æ A-12, Elon Musk's son, stands beside him in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

Musk addressed the press with his son standing in front of him, and the child appeared to say something, prompting Trump to reach out as if attempting to quiet him.

At one point, X was also seen picking his nose—a normal behaviour for a child of his age. Trump then seemed to turn away from the child in frustration.

Netizens throw barrages of comments for bringing his son to the Oval

Musk has frequently brought his son to public events, including campaign appearances. However, this time, netizens were quick to criticize him for doing so.

“Using his son as a prop. Elon Musk doesn't belong in U.S. government,” one user posted on X.

“Elon Musk’s son stole the show in the Oval Office today. I love the pro-child message this sends. ‘Children are not a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work,’” another user posted.

“You know Trump believes children are important work. That's why he went down to Epstein's Island so many times - you know, the place where men went to rape underage girls? Yep, important work for Donald,” one user commented.

“Elon Musk is talking about how he's going to cut the deficit in half and his son X is whispering to President Trump and picking his nose,” another piped in.

Musk was at the White House to sign an executive order intended to downsize the federal workforce. Associated Press reported agencies will be required to make plans for large-scale reductions, including determining which agencies or components may be eliminated or consolidated due to a lack of legal necessity.

The order also mandates that agencies “hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart from federal service,” though exceptions will be made for immigration, law enforcement, and public safety roles.