What forced Elon Musk and Grimes to change their son's name to X AE A-XII?

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes' son X AE A-XII stole the spotlight during a recent appearance alongside US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Elon Musk carries his son X AE A-XII on his shoulders in the Oval Office(REUTERS)

While the four-year-old boasts a unique name, Musk and Grimes were forced to change it several times before they finally landed on X AE A-XII.

53-year-old Musk and 36-year-old Claire Boucher (Grimes) had their first child in 2020 and announced to the world that they were naming their son X Æ A-12.

The name sparked several intense reactions on the internet, with people confused on how to pronounce the name. However, there was a more pressing problem with the name - it did not comply with California state law.

According to Californian law, names must be written on birth certificates “using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language” only. On exception is the use of apostrophes and dashes in names.

A month after revealing their son's first name, the couple confirmed to TMZ that they had changed his name to X AE A-XII Musk on the birth certificate.

The new name followed California law by adding a dash and using roman numerals for the number 12.

Grimes stated that the X in the child's name referred to unknown variable commonly used in mathematical sums. The AE is an Elven spelling of AI, which means both artificial intelligence and “love” in languages such as Mandarin and Japanese.

The A-XII in the name refers to an aircraft which was beloved by the couple for being non-violent, fast and “great in battle.”

Grimes and Elon Musk also have two more children together, each with their own unique names, two-year-old Techno Mechanicus and three-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl.