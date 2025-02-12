Menu Explore
Did Elon Musk's son X instruct Trump to ‘Shut Your Mouth’? Tesla CEO apologises as netizens say ‘this is too much’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 12, 2025 08:37 PM IST

Elon Musk's son garnered netizens' attention with his antics as he seemed to imitate him and then asking someone to “shut your mouth.”

Elon Musk's four-year-old son on Tuesday stole the limelight by attending a press conference at the Oval office in presence of his father and President Donald Trump. However, little X garnered netizens' attention with his antics as he seemed to interrupt the tech mogul by imitating him and then asking someone to “shut your mouth.”

When Elon Musk's son X interrupted him, the billionaire apologised to reporters, saying, “I tell you gravitas can be difficult sometimes.”
When Elon Musk's son X interrupted him, the billionaire apologised to reporters, saying, “I tell you gravitas can be difficult sometimes.”

In the Oval Office, as the president was getting ready to sign an executive order regarding Musk's role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Tesla CEO's son arrived for the conference on his father's shoulders.

Speaking to the reporters, Musk said he was open and honest in his work while defending cuts to federal government programs.

Meanwhile, X Æ A-Xii instructed someone off camera to “sh” and “shut your mouth”

Some reporters laughed as X stuck his fingers in his father's ears, prompting the Tesla CEO to say, “I thought my son might enjoy this, but it's, he's sticking his fingers in my ears and stuff.”

“So it's been hard to hear sometimes,” he said, telling his son, “Hey! Stop that.”

Musk also spoke about their goal to “restore democracy”. When X again interrupted him, the billionaire apologised to reporters, saying, “I tell you gravitas can be difficult sometimes.”

Despite this, Trump hailed Musk's son as a “high IQ individual” at the start of the conference.

The work of DOGE, which has come under fire for its lack of transparency, was the main topic of the press conference.

Also Read: Grimes rips ex Elon Musk for ‘using’ their son X despite fears of being deported, fumed netizens ask ‘Is he a prop?

Netizens react to Musk's son antics

Meanwhile, several netizens shared the clip of little X on the Musk-owned social media platform. However, some tried to guess if he was asking the US president to “shut your mouth.”

“The little boy tells Trump to “shut up”, it's just too much for me what the hell is happening,” one X user wrote.

“Hilarious. but he's clearly not talking to Trump. Karoline Leavitt was sitting in that eyeline,” another commented.

“He did not tell the president to shut up but the person he was looking at who was probably telling him to STOP,” a third user remarked.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
