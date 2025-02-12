Elon Musk's net worth falls below $400 billion for the first time in 2025 as Tesla shares slump

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, saw his net worth drop below $400 billion for the first time in 2025 as Tesla Inc. shares slumped due to investor concerns regarding the electric vehicle (EV) giant's future. Musk is an outspoken proponent of US President Donald Trump. Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk pauses during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters)

Also Read: Quality delivery gaps are what ProWatch X wants to fix: Lava’s Sunil Raina

Tesla shares fell 6.34%, or $22.23, to close at $328.50 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, February 11, a three-month low. They had also declined almost 32% from their all-time closing high of $479.86 on December 17.

Musk owns close to 13% of the company (worth an estimated $150 billion) along with a further 9% award of equity shares which is still pending a legal appeal net.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth was $379 billion as of Wednesday, February 12. This was a fall of $53.7 billion year-to-date and $15.9 billion from the previous change.

Also Read: To hire 1 employee, first fire 4 people: Donald Trump to US government agencies

The drop was also because of advancements in autonomous driving from Tesla's Chinese rival BYD along with a skeptical note from Oppenheimer analysts led by Colin Rusch, warning that Musk’s “political activity risks consumer backlash,” according to a Forbes report.

The Oppenheimer note also referenced “concerning” January sales in China and Europe.

“Musk's political activity has fans in certain circles, but that his public life risks alienating consumers and employees as the Trump administration tests the limits of its power,” the report quoted the analysts as having written.

Also Read: OpenAI's board has not received Elon Musk's takeover bid: Report

Musk had donated nearly $290 million for Trump and other Republican Party causes ahead of the 2024 US elections. He now heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is aimed to cut federal spending.