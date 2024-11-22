Joe Rogan throws shade at The View after co-host Joy Behar accused him of believing in dragons

Joe Rogan took a swipe at The View co-host Joy Behar by changing his social media description after she accused him of believing in dragons. The 82-year-old called out the famous podcaster on Thursday during a discussion about young Americans getting their news from influencers. Joe Rogan mocks Joy Behar after The View co-host accused him of believing in dragons

Joe Rogan mocks The View after Joy Behar accused him of believing in dragons

Behar's remark about Rogan came when Whoopi Goldberg opened a segment by discussing a recent poll showing many youngsters rely on conservative social media influencers.

Co-host Sara Haines issued a “PSA” urging viewers to be sceptical about the source in this era of misinformation and AI, adding that “when you see something that really pisses you off, you should triple-check that one.”

Agreeing with Haines' “PSA,” Behar said, “I think that’s why people like our show.” “Because they know that we are checked by ABC News,” she added. The Color Purple star stressed that The View is “checked by everybody.”

Behar chimed in with, “Yeah. If we’re wrong, we have, you know, the legal note here,” referring to co-host Sunny Hostin's legal background.

However, Behar then grew agitated, saying, “We went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan who believes in dragons. I checked it.” “Did you triple-source that?” Haines asked, to which the comedian said, “Yes, I did,” before slamming Rogan and taking a swipe at president-elect Donald Trump.

“And he also thinks that they— dragons-like, I guess, dinosaur-y type of animals — roamed the Earth when people did,” she continued, adding, “So this is a type of really, really bad information that’s going out there. But it’s possible Donald Trump did roam the Earth when dinosaurs were here.”

After the broadcast, Rogan responded to Behar's claims by sharing a clip of the conversation on X, formerly Twitter, along with the message, “That’s my new official X description.” At the time, his bio/description on the platform read, “Dragon Believer.”