Whoopi Goldberg breaks up on-air fight between The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farrah Griffin

Whoopi Goldberg shut down a fight between The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farrah Griffin during Wednesday's episode of the daytime talk show. Fed up by the on-air clash between her fellow cast members, the 69-year-old forced the show to get into a commercial break. Whoopi Goldberg broke up an on-air fight between The View co-hosts during Wednesday episode of the show(The View)

Whoopi Goldberg breaks up on-air fight between The View co-hosts

During the Hot Topic segment of Wednesday's episode, the cast of the ABC daytime talk show got into a tense exchange while discussing the president-elect's Secretary of Education pick, WWE co-founder Linda McMahon. “I don’t think Donald Trump is just going to abolish the Department of Education,” said Griffin, a former Trump aide who endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

“I think he’s going to move to invest more on voucher systems in education savings plans,” Griffin added. However, Hostin was not convinced by her co-host's opinion as she quickly interjected with, “What happens with vouchers, the studies show very clearly that they fund students that are already attending private schools.” “So, people with money get those vouchers, use those vouchers to pay less for their private schools, and their kids go on to do well,” the 56-year-old added.

Hostin continued to say, “Where do you get the money for those vouchers? You pull the money from those poor schools.” Griffin then interrupted, saying, “So, that’s just not my experience. If I may get in, just to make it a conversation.” However, the left-leaning expert did not allow her to and continued speaking over her. As the co-hosts went on talking over one another, Goldberg erupted, “Nobody can figure out what’s being said here right now.”

The Color Purple star did not allow either of them to speak. “No. There’s no last thing being said here right now,” she said before sending the show into a commercial break. “We’ll be right back,” Goldberg told the audience. As the show went into a break, Griffin could be heard saying in the background, “We haven’t gotten a word in! She’s been talking for three minutes!”