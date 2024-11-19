Taylor Swift, Beyonce, George Clooney et al couldn't get Kamala Harris elected: Is the fad of celeb endorsement dead?

Towards the end of former US Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, she had Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Oprah Winfrey perform for her followers, marking a glittering end to a long campaign. Given the star power, it could very well have been mistaken for a Superbowl gig. This added a few feathers to the multi-feathered celebrity-encrusted hat of the Democratic candidate, who got almost the entire liberal Hollywood to stand behind her. But when push came to shove, none of it mattered. Kamala Harris was steamrolled by Donald Trump in a rather one-sided battle. What does that say about the influence of these celebrities and the concept of celebrity endorsements as a whole? (Also read: Beyonce flaunts a Kamala Harris t-shirt in on US election day, fans say 'no one is wearing Trump's face') Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, November 4, 2024, (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

The concept of celebrity endorsement in politics

The idea of celebrity endorsement comes from their role and status as role models. Film stars, pop idols, and even sportspersons are seen as aspirational figures. That is why companies like Pepsi, McDonalds, and Nike have been paying them millions for decades to endorse their products. Over the years, the same concept has carried over to politics, both in India and the US. The belief is that the celeb can use their goodwill to sway voters and convince them to vote for one candidate. After all, who better to convince the Gen Z crowd than Taylor Swift.

How Trump's campaign killed celebs' reach

But then why did the voters not listen to these celebs if everyone from George Clooney and Beyonce to Leonardo DiCaprio and Bruce Springsteen had put their weight behind Kamala Harris' campaign? The answer lies in Trump's campaign. Over the last few months, team Trump carefully sent out a message that Harris - as VP to Joe Biden - was increasingly disconnected from the ground reality and part of an elite club that was aloof from the common man. Given that perception, millionaire and billionaire celebs endorsing her did not sway the neutral voter, who saw it as an extension of that eliteness.

So, is the era of celebrity endorsement dead? Donald Trump seems to think so. The former President did have a few celebs endorsing him, but he did not invite many to share the stage with him (minus Elon Musk, a celeb in his own right). And the reason was that Trump was distancing himself and his campaign from a Hollywood-led effort. On the eve of the election, he took a jibe at Beyonce, aligning with Harris and said, “We don’t need a star because we have policy.”

Experts deduce the failure of Harris' celeb support

Some experts, however, feel that the fault was not in the celebrities but in how they were used. Speaking to The Guardian, Andy Gershon, professor of music practice at Syracuse University, said, “The celebrities were appearing at rallies full of people that were already going to vote for her. Springsteen would have been better off canvassing factory floors or assembly lines in Michigan – the places he sings about in his songs – and Beyoncé would be better off in the nail or hair salons of Houston.”

But a large part of this obsession with celebrity endorsement is media driven. Over the course of the ugly Presidential race, many mild conservatives from the Republican side denounced Donald Trump, and some even endorsed Kamala Harris. Yet, the only name that received publicity among them in global media was Arnold Schwarzenegger, more a movie star than a former Governor. And, of course, the media hyped up Taylor Swift endorsing Harris more than what any of the Republican turncoats said. That set the narrative that celebrity endorsements are a big deal and maybe, led some to believe that they hold the power to sway votes.