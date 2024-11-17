The View's Sunny Hostin deletes X account in ‘patriotic’ act, says Elon Musk ‘ruined’ platform

Sunny Hostin is known for her bold and often controversial opinions. The View co-host, who is a staunch Donald Trump critic, has deleted her X account. Appearing on Behind the Table podcast earlier this week, the 56-year-old said that it was the “most patriotic” thing she could do in the wake of Trump's election win. FILE - Sunny Hostin attends an event, April 17, 2024, in New York, File. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File)(CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

The View's Sunny Hostin deletes X account after Trump's win

“I think the most patriotic thing I could do right now is just to delete the account,” Hostin said. The avowed Democrat went on to criticise Elon Musk, who owns the platform formerly known as Twitter. She claimed that the Tesla CEO “took it over, and I feel like he ruined it.” “Black Twitter was a thing that I loved and it was sort of replaced… with misogyny and racism,” she added.

Continuing her criticism of Musk, who is set to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, Hostin said, “I don’t want to be affiliated with anything that he owns.” “I’m not going to buy a Tesla, I’m not going to buy Tesla stock,” she declared.

Hostin's admission comes on the heel of The View co-host facing backlash for blaming “uneducated White women” and “Latino men” for Kamala Harris' loss. “I think [Trump’s victory] had nothing to do with policy, I think this was a referendum on cultural resentment in this country,” she said on the daytime talk show.

“Why do you think uneducated white women voting against their reproductive health freedoms, and why do you think Latino men voted in favour of someone who is going to deport a majority of his community,” she went on before correcting her statement with, “non-college-educated White women.”

Following her controversial remark against White women, Hostin was trolled on X, with netizens calling her “bitter.” “Has she EVER been happy about anything, other than indictments? She's a taco short of a full platter,” fumed one user. “Who’s this ignorant to be calling people uneducated only because we didn’t vote for the democrats? That show her level of education,” remarked another.