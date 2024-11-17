Sam Altman and Elon Musk locked horns over their AI chatbots after the OpenAI CEO shared screenshots showing the two AI bots in action. The post shared by Altman on X, which is owned by Musk, shows the two AI models being asked to pick the better presidential candidate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Elon Musk hit back at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after he shared screenshots comparing ChatGPT to Grok AI.(Getty Images)

"Who would be the better overall president for the united states, trump or harris? please pick one, and put your answer first before explaining your reasons," he asked the bots.

While ChatGPT refused to pick a better president and instead offered a comparison of the two leaders' policies, Grok picked Kamala Harris. The answer shocking many as Elon Musk is a staunch supporter of Trump who will soon be an integral part of Trump's government.

Without naming Musk, Altman shared the the contrasting responses of the two AI models and asked: “Which one is supposed to be the left-wing propaganda machine again?”

Take a look at the post here:

The post gained 5 million views and sent X users into a frenzy over the bots' replies. Altman followed up his post with another tweet claiming he was proud of ChatGPT for being the "least biased" AI model.

“We are proud of how consistently chatgpt scores as the least biased ai in evals. That is an important default (and then users should have lots of choice to customise)," the OpenAI CEO added.

Soon after, Musk responded to posts about Altman's tweet without directly addressing him.

Elon Musk's reply to Sam Altman

A user claimed that Sam Altman altered the answers displayed by ChatGPT and Grok, cropping off parts where Grok refused to pick a better president.

"WOW: Sam Altman disingenuously cuts off the bottom portion of the answer where Grok lays out the arguments for BOTH candidates and explicitly does NOT choose to give a response," wrote the user.

Musk quipped, “Swindly Sam is at it again,”

Musk has often criticised ChatGPT for being ‘too woke’. “The woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-human, has been deeply ingrained into ChatGPT!" Musk wrote in a reply to a post about the OpenAI model last year.