A disturbing deepfake video has emerged online which shows Elon Musk as an armed robber, and it was created using the tech billionaire’s AI project Grok. The video also shows other world leaders and business personalities, including Mark Zuckerberg, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, and the Pope, brandishing weapons while looting shops. Elon Musk's AI captures shocking robbery footage of him and Donald Trump.(Screengrab X/@thedorbrothers)

The Dor Brothers, who boast of having deep expertise in generative AI, shared the video on their official X profile. “The Hustle. Somebody said uncensored? Thank you Grok for letting us all have some fun. Note: We don't hold any political stance, just having some fun,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Grok is available to the premium subscribers of X. There is a “fun” mode in the latest version of the AI that allows the model to be “creative”.

The video shows world leaders and business tycoons taking people at gunpoint while looting shops. The deepfake montage also shows them in handcuffs, being taken away by police officers.

This viral AI-generated video was posted on August 21, 2024, and since then it has gained 6.6 lakh views and several comments.

An X user, Mystra, commented, "This is hilarious, great use of AI for entertainment. What image to video did you guys use to make this?".

A second user, CaptainHype, commented, "Generative AI taking off… We saw it coming. But it’s faster than I expected… Let’s see how society copes with it".

Another user, Dr. VoxOculi, commented, "You can't convince me otherwise, this is real footage to me".

Grok is developed by xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company. According to the official website, this updated version of the AI has developed features including "reasoning, reading comprehension, math, science, and coding."

The website further states that it is a "state-of-the-art AI assistant with advanced capabilities in both text and vision understanding."