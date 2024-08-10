ChatGPT free users can now generate up to two AI images a day, OpenAI announces

ChatGPT users can now generate up to two AI images for free per day, OpenAI announced on Friday, August 9, 2024. The ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration. OpenAI's chatbot now allows users to generate two free AI images a day (Reuters)(REUTERS)

Unlike its competitors like Google Gemini and Microsoft CoPilot, image generation wasn't available on ChatGPT until 2023, when it was rolled out exclusively for paid users (Plus and Enterprise users). Free users can now, use its image generation function, but only twice a day.

"We’re rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3," OpenAI wrote in a post on X.

“Just ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card for a friend, or show you what something looks like,” OpenAI added in its post.

ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 by OpenAI, with it being able to perform a variety of functions from gathering information available on the internet, coding, and even composing music or poetry.

How does ChatGPT's AI image generation feature work?

ChatGPT's image generation feature works off of DALL·E 3, OpenAI's text-to-image AI model that was released in October 2023 and powered the image generation feature of ChatGPT.

“DALL·E 3 can reliably render intricate details, including text, hands, and faces,” according to the description of DALL·E 3 on OpenAI's website.

Images are generated based on prompts given by users, and OpenAI says the feature “is particularly good in responding to extensive, detailed prompts, and it can support both landscape and portrait aspect ratios.”

The new free image generation feature isn't available to all users just yet, but will be rolled out gradually.

