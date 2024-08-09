These richest 3 Indian families are together worth Singapore's GDP

Businesses of India's three wealthiest families put together is worth $460 billion- as much as Singapore’s GDP, Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family businesses list noted. With ₹25.8 lakh crore ($309 billion), Ambani family ranks first in the list followed by the Bajaj family, headed by Niraj Bajaj, which comes second with ₹7.1 lakh crore and the Kumar Mangalam Birla-headed Birla family ranks third with ₹5.4 lakh crore. Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family businesses list said that the fortune of India's three wealthiest families is as much as Singapore's GDP.

The first-generation entrepreneurs list is led by Adanis valued at ₹15.4 lakh crore, followed by Poonawalla family valued at ₹2.4 lakh crore and Divi family, with a valuation of ₹91,200 crore.

Business families in the 2024 list control a total value of $1.3 trillion, exceeding combined GDP of Switzerland and the UAE as per the list. In total, 124 families on the list have a net worth of at least $1 billion.

The list also noted that in terms of share price growth since inheritance, the Benu Bangur family leads with a 571-fold increase, followed by the Taparia family with a 387-fold growth and the Dharmpal Agarwal family with a 316-fold rise.

Haldiram Snacks is the most valuable unlisted company in India, with a valuation of ₹63,000 crore.