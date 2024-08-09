 These richest 3 Indian families are together worth Singapore's GDP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

These richest 3 Indian families are together worth Singapore's GDP

ByHT News Desk
Aug 09, 2024 02:10 PM IST

With ₹25.8 lakh crore ($309 billion), Ambani family ranks first in the list followed by the Bajaj family which comes second with ₹7.1 lakh crore.

Businesses of India's three wealthiest families put together is worth $460 billion- as much as Singapore’s GDP, Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family businesses list noted. With 25.8 lakh crore ($309 billion), Ambani family ranks first in the list followed by the Bajaj family, headed by Niraj Bajaj, which comes second with 7.1 lakh crore and the Kumar Mangalam Birla-headed Birla family ranks third with 5.4 lakh crore.

Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family businesses list said that the fortune of India's three wealthiest families is as much as Singapore's GDP.
Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family businesses list said that the fortune of India's three wealthiest families is as much as Singapore's GDP.

Read more: Ambani family's wealth is 10% of India GDP: Barclays-Hurun India report

The first-generation entrepreneurs list is led by Adanis valued at 15.4 lakh crore, followed by Poonawalla family valued at 2.4 lakh crore and Divi family, with a valuation of 91,200 crore.

Read more: Meet China's richest man: 10 points on E-commerce tycoon Colin Huang who was once a Google employee

Business families in the 2024 list control a total value of $1.3 trillion, exceeding combined GDP of Switzerland and the UAE as per the list. In total, 124 families on the list have a net worth of at least $1 billion.

The list also noted that in terms of share price growth since inheritance, the Benu Bangur family leads with a 571-fold increase, followed by the Taparia family with a 387-fold growth and the Dharmpal Agarwal family with a 316-fold rise.

Read more: 'India's Elon Musk' Bhavish Aggarwal doubles his net worth with Ola Electric IPO listing

Haldiram Snacks is the most valuable unlisted company in India, with a valuation of 63,000 crore.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / These richest 3 Indian families are together worth Singapore's GDP
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On