RFK Jr, Donald Trump's public health appointee, got brainworm from half-cooked pork in India? Report says this

Robert F Kennedy Junior, a 70-year-old environmental lawyer, has often garnered attention for his controversial, rather bold opinions on health issues as well as his adventurous culinary habits. Robert F Kennedy junior faced a severe health condition in 2010. (AP)

Ever since he became President-elect Donald Trump's appointee for public health, all eyes have been on his health and lifestyle choices.

Earlier this year, Robert F Kennedy Junior revealed that he harbours a parasitic worm in his brain. Interestingly, in an interview, Kennedy speculated that he may have contracted it from consuming undercooked pork during his travels in India.

In a podcast with Lex Fridman, a computer scientist, Kennedy said he suspects that he might have gotten the brain worm, which was initially taken for a tumour by doctors, from eating pork in India, where he did a lot of work in the initial days of his career.

This incident sparked intrigue and concern around Trump's possible new health secretary.

For the unversed, Robert F Kennedy junior faced a severe health condition in 2010 which impacted his cognitive abilities. The condition was initially mistaken for a brain tumour but the doctors ultimately discovered that it was in fact a parasitic worm in his brain.

Kennedy, who describes himself as an "adventurous eater," suspects that his dietary choices during his travels may have led to this unexpected health issue.

“I adored tuna-fish sandwiches and regularly caught and consumed freshwater fish, particularly perch,” he recounted during the podcast. However, he later assessed that it was likely mercury poisoning, not the worm, that contributed to his cognitive challenges.

In the interview, Kennedy also revealed that during the period of his memory concerns, his diet was predominantly high in predatory fish, infamous for their mercury content which could cause potential harm to the human brain.

Kennedy on his bold lifestyle choices

Kennedy in his interviews further revealed that he embraced the trend of intermittent fasting and various health protocols with the help of YouTube tutorials including "anti-ageing" techniques recommended by his physician.

He further revealed that his rigorous health regimen includes a variety of vitamins—so extensive that keeping track of them has become a challenge, he said in the podcast.

Moreover, Kennedy’s commitment to well-being is evident in his disciplined routine, which includes half-hour gym sessions, regular three-mile hikes, and daily meditation.

He also shares videos on social media showcasing his workout sessions, often lifting weights shirtless, underscoring his dedication to health and fitness.