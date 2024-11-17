India now 2nd largest source of foreign visitors to the US, with a 27% yearly increase

India is now the second-largest source of foreign visitors to the United States this year, with a 27 percent increase compared to the previous year. It also consistently ranks high for business and student visas throughout the year. The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

It has emerged as the second-largest international source market for travel to the United States between January and May 2024, according to statistics published by the US National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO). All prior arrival records have been surpassed by this spike in travel.

263,150 people flew from India to the United States in May 2024 alone, which is a roughly 32% increase over the 199,364 arrivals in May 2023. India's ranking as the second-largest source of US visitors for the month was cemented by this considerable increase.

With 882,404 arrivals overall between January and May 2024, India held its dominant position, ranking second only to the United Kingdom. When compared to the 643,270 Indian arrivals that were documented over the same time in 2023, this indicates a significant increase of 37.2%. India is the fourth-largest source market for foreign visitors to the United States during this time, including arrivals from Canada and Mexico.

Visa process

The American Embassy in India has promised that they are gradually reducing the backlog and attempting to shorten the time it takes to process visas. At the moment, the duration required to process a tourist visa to the United States varies by city, ranging from 441 days in Hyderabad to 607 days in Kolkata.

Indians were also given the option to apply for US tourist visas via other nations' consulates, which would help to expedite the backlog and shorten the processing time. Additionally, the visa authorities are fixing technological issues that cause delays in procedures like arranging interviews and appointments.

Brand USA is dedicated to improving travel possibilities and experiences for Indian tourists via ongoing marketing initiatives and partnerships within the Indian travel industry, acknowledging India's significance as a major market for US tourism.