Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India now 2nd largest source of foreign visitors to the US, with a 27% yearly increase

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2024 02:20 PM IST

India's significant growth in US travel is evidenced by a 27% rise in foreign visitors year-to-date

India is now the second-largest source of foreign visitors to the United States this year, with a 27 percent increase compared to the previous year. It also consistently ranks high for business and student visas throughout the year.

The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.
The US embassy on Sunday night said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

It has emerged as the second-largest international source market for travel to the United States between January and May 2024, according to statistics published by the US National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO). All prior arrival records have been surpassed by this spike in travel.

263,150 people flew from India to the United States in May 2024 alone, which is a roughly 32% increase over the 199,364 arrivals in May 2023. India's ranking as the second-largest source of US visitors for the month was cemented by this considerable increase.

Also read: 20% dip in Indian students amid visa, safety concerns in UK

With 882,404 arrivals overall between January and May 2024, India held its dominant position, ranking second only to the United Kingdom. When compared to the 643,270 Indian arrivals that were documented over the same time in 2023, this indicates a significant increase of 37.2%. India is the fourth-largest source market for foreign visitors to the United States during this time, including arrivals from Canada and Mexico.

Visa process

The American Embassy in India has promised that they are gradually reducing the backlog and attempting to shorten the time it takes to process visas. At the moment, the duration required to process a tourist visa to the United States varies by city, ranging from 441 days in Hyderabad to 607 days in Kolkata.

Also read: Canada ends 10-yr tourist visa validity

Indians were also given the option to apply for US tourist visas via other nations' consulates, which would help to expedite the backlog and shorten the processing time. Additionally, the visa authorities are fixing technological issues that cause delays in procedures like arranging interviews and appointments.

Also read: Young tourists visit Lko’s Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary

Brand USA is dedicated to improving travel possibilities and experiences for Indian tourists via ongoing marketing initiatives and partnerships within the Indian travel industry, acknowledging India's significance as a major market for US tourism.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //