Young tourists visit Lko’s Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary

The Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, known for its migratory birds, played host to an educational excursion organised by the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board in collaboration with Ease My Trip, for members of the Youth Tourism Club, on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning the principal chief conservator of forests and director of Wildlife Biodiversity Sanjay Srivastava, along with the director of tourism, Prakhar Mishra, flagged off a group of 30 young tourism ambassadors from the tourism office to Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary.

During the visit, the students were shown a short film about the sanctuary and learned about the birds’ habitats and diets. They also toured the nearby Deer Park.

The initiative aimed to introduce young people to the region’s rich biodiversity and promote environmental conservation was appreciated by the trip participants. They not only observed the birds in the sanctuary but also learned about the significance of preserving natural habitats.

Before the flag-off, minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh engaged in an insightful discussion with the young ambassadors, aiming to inspire them to learn about the various birds, wildlife, and the natural environment.

Prakhar Mishra, director of tourism, further added, “Located just 40 km from the state capital, Lucknow, Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary is home to over 250 species of migratory and local birds.”