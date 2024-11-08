Canada ends 10-yr tourist visa validity

The 10-year tourist visas issued by Canada may not be the norm any more as the country’s immigration department has announced new guidance that the length of the document’s duration could be left to the immigration officer’s discretion. The 10-year tourist visas issued by Canada may not be the norm any more as the country’s immigration department has announced new guidance that the length of the document’s duration could be left to the immigration officer’s discretion. (HT File)

A notice posted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or IRCC on Wednesday said: “Guidance has been updated to indicate that multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document. Officers may exercise their judgement in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa, and in determining the validity period.”

The guidelines stated that issuing officers could take into account factors like whether the applicant will be visiting for a one-time event, such as a conference, training session or tourism, or if they be returning to Canada on a regular basis, such as to visit close family members.

Funds will be another factor. The IRCC will check if the applicants have sufficient funds at their disposal. Or if a host (family or friend) in Canada will cover the applicant’s expenses, whether proof of relationship is provided, and if the host is well established in Canada and whether they also invited other people and have sufficient resources to provide for all invited individuals for multiple visits. Medical status will also be considered.

The intent appears to be to curtail misuse of tourist visas for migration. As the note states, the officer will determine whether the applicant has demonstrated “strong ties to their home country such as employment or family obligations”, has travelled outside their home country, previously travelled to Canada and if so, if they complied with the terms and conditions of their visa. Also, whether the applicant previously refused a visa for Canada or any other country will be examined.

For determining the validity period for multiple-entry visas, “officers may decide to issue the visa with a validity period shorter than the maximum (10 years or the expiry of either the passport or biometrics, whichever comes first),” it stated. Factors here include the applicant’s status in their current country of residence and if their ties to their country of residence and to Canada change over time and whether economic or political conditions in the applicant’s home country are unstable.