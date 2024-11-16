20% dip in Indian students amid visa, safety concerns in UK

Indian students are being put off applying to UK universities, adding to their financial woes at a time when education institutions are already coping with constrained budgets, a new report into the stability of the higher education sector in England has revealed. The report warns that universities with financial models that depend heavily on students from countries such as India, Nigeria and Bangladesh are likely to be significantly affected due to this downward trend.

Based on UK Home Office data on confirmation of acceptance for studies (CAS) by UK providers from 2022-23 to 2023-24, an Office for Students (OfS) analysis released on Friday shows a 20.4% drop in Indian student numbers – down from 1,39,914 to 1,11,329. Indian student groups in the UK said the fall was to be expected amid limited job prospects and also safety concerns following recent anti-immigration riots in some cities.

“There has been a considerable decline in student visa applications from prospective non-UK students in some major source countries,” notes the report by OfS, a non-departmental public body of the government’s department for education.

“This data shows an 11.8% decline in the total number of sponsor acceptances issued to international students, as well as considerable variation for students with different nationalities, with the largest declines reported in the number of CAS issued to Indian and Nigerian students, down 28,585 (20.4%) and 25,897 (44.6%) respectively,” it said.

“The number of international students from certain countries that send significant numbers to study in the UK has decreased significantly,” OfS cautions.

“By 2025-26, based on current trends and not taking into account significant mitigating action, we estimate a net income reduction for the sector of GBP 3,445 million, and, without significant mitigating actions, a sector-level deficit of minus GBP 1,636 million, with up to 72% of providers being in deficit, and 40% having low liquidity,” it adds.

Amit Tiwari, president of the Indian National Students’ Association (INSA) UK, said it was not surprised with the significant decrease in students from India given the government’s clampdown on foreign students being allowed to bring along their dependent partners and spouses.

Indians overtook the Chinese in recent years as the leading nationality granted study visas to the UK and are the largest cohort to access the graduate route post-study work visa, which was thrown into disarray due to a review which has since concluded it is here to stay.

“Many reasons contribute to the decline in numbers, including the Conservative ban on dependents, confusion around post-study work visa, increase in skilled worker salary thresholds and an apparent lack of jobs in the UK,” said Sanam Arora, chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK.