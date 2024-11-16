Elon Musk seeks ‘high IQ’ employees for DOGE's weekly live streams

Elon Musk's government efficiency panel wants "high IQ" employees and plans weekly livestreams, according to X posts about President-elect Donald Trump's initiative to streamline the U.S. bureaucracy. Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 13, 2024. ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

Trump named Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the panel on Tuesday. Their mission is to propose dramatic cuts to the federal workforce, regulations and spending.

Given the ambitious claims made by Musk and Trump about the panel's ability to transform the U.S. government, the group has received widespread publicity and interest in how it will operate.

Ramaswamy said on X on Friday that the weekly livestreams will begin soon. Before last week's presidential election, Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur, and Musk spoke about government and American culture in live broadcasts on X, which is owned by Musk.

Musk and Ramaswamy's DOGE to cut govt costs and boost innovation

The two on Thursday solicited resumes from "super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80 hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting." The appeal was posted on X by a new account for the efficiency panel.

In a Thursday evening speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said that the body will issue individual reports on its work and "a big one" at the end, which is slated for July 4, 2026.

Ramaswamy has spoken frequently about the parts of the U.S. government where he sees a need for extensive change.

For example, he said on X on Friday there is too much bureaucracy leading to less innovation and higher costs at the Food and Drug Administration, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and "countless other 3-letter agencies."

It was not clear whether the panel would be an official government body or an outside advisory group. Federal commissions are required to hold public hearings.

Congress has power over the federal budget under the Constitution so any major spending cuts would need its approval.