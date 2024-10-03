The View's Sunny Hostin claims Melania ‘hates’ Donald Trump: ‘She wants to take him out’

Sunny Hostin is facing severe backlash for making an unsubstantiated claim about Donald Trump's wife, Melania. On Thursday's episode of The View, the 55-year-old lawyer alleged that the former first lady declared her pro-abortion stance because she “hates” her husband. The ABC host's theory stirred the internet, with the Trump War Room X account calling it “disgusting.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Sunny Hostin attends Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The View's Sunny Hostin makes shocking claim about Melania Trump

Hostin deduced her shocking theory based on the former first lady's statement that she supports abortion rights “free from any intervention or pressure from the government.” During the Hot Topics segment, she told the audience, “I think she [Melania] hates him [Donald]. Okay, so we can all agree that. That’s a given.”

She went on to say that Melania “wants to take him out,” adding, “She does not want to be the First Lady any more. She doesn’t want to be the First Lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want anything to do with him. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him.”

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg quickly interjected with, “Allegedly,” while Joy Behar said, “You don't know all this!” Despite their remarks, Hostin continued with her theory. “But this is how they’re simpatico — like Alyssa said, she needs the money because he’s broke,” she argued. “So, she wants to make the money, now her memoir’s all buzzy, now we’re all talking about it. Maybe now she’s not as bad as she is. You know, I think that she wants to take him out and she’s doing a pretty damn good job of it.”

Shortly after the episode aired, social media erupted with heated comments about Hostin. Trump War Room, the official “War Room” account of the ex-prez's campaign, shared a clip of Hostin's remarks on X, formerly Twitter, along with the message, “DISGUSTING: Sunny Hostin says First Lady Melania “hates” President Trump, “wants to take him out.” This is your modern Democrat Party, folks.”