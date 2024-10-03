Trump accuses ‘deranged’ Jack Smith of ‘election interference’ after bombshell 2020 election filing

Donald Trump fired back at claims he “resorted to crimes” to stay in office after losing the 2020 election. On Wednesday, a 165-page filing by Special Counsel Jack Smith was made public by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. In his lengthy brief, the 55-year-old attorney argued that the GOP nominee’s alleged offences were “private” acts rather than “official,” making them eligible to remain in the indictment. However, the former president decried the filing in an explosive rant on his social media platform Truth Social. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks to the press before meeting Keir Starmer(AFP)

Trump lashes out at Jack Smith over new filing in 2020 election subversion case

“The defendant [Trump] asserts that he is immune from prosecution for his criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election because, he claims, it entailed official conduct,” Smith began in his filing. “Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one,” He went on, adding, “When the defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office.”

Trump quickly fired back at the filing in a series of Truth Social rants. “The release of this falsehood-ridden, Unconstitutional, J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz’s disastrous Debate performance, and 33 days before the Most Important Election in the History of our Country, is another obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,” the former president wrote.

He went on to slam Smith, calling him a “deranged hand-picked prosecutor of the Harris-Biden DOJ.” “Washington, D.C. based Radical Left Democrats, are HELL BENT on continuing to Weaponize the Justice Department in an attempt to cling to power,” Trump continued, adding that the election subversion case should be “dismissed.” In a separate post, the ex-prez said, “This is a case of Election interference by Jack Smith. Old information that should not have been released prior to the Election. There was no reason to release it.”

