Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump accuses ‘deranged’ Jack Smith of ‘election interference’ after bombshell 2020 election filing

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 03, 2024 09:46 PM IST

Donald Trump lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith in a series of fiery Truth Social rants after new filing in 2020 election subversion case

Donald Trump fired back at claims he “resorted to crimes” to stay in office after losing the 2020 election. On Wednesday, a 165-page filing by Special Counsel Jack Smith was made public by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. In his lengthy brief, the 55-year-old attorney argued that the GOP nominee’s alleged offences were “private” acts rather than “official,” making them eligible to remain in the indictment. However, the former president decried the filing in an explosive rant on his social media platform Truth Social.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks to the press before meeting Keir Starmer(AFP)
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks to the press before meeting Keir Starmer(AFP)

Trump lashes out at Jack Smith over new filing in 2020 election subversion case

“The defendant [Trump] asserts that he is immune from prosecution for his criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election because, he claims, it entailed official conduct,” Smith began in his filing. “Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one,” He went on, adding, “When the defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office.”

Trump quickly fired back at the filing in a series of Truth Social rants. “The release of this falsehood-ridden, Unconstitutional, J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz’s disastrous Debate performance, and 33 days before the Most Important Election in the History of our Country, is another obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,” the former president wrote.

He went on to slam Smith, calling him a “deranged hand-picked prosecutor of the Harris-Biden DOJ.” “Washington, D.C. based Radical Left Democrats, are HELL BENT on continuing to Weaponize the Justice Department in an attempt to cling to power,” Trump continued, adding that the election subversion case should be “dismissed.” In a separate post, the ex-prez said, “This is a case of Election interference by Jack Smith. Old information that should not have been released prior to the Election. There was no reason to release it.”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On