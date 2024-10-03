Melania Trump admits she was confident if Donald Trump ‘run, he is going to win’

Melania Trump has openly expressed her unwavering support for her husband, Donald Trump, and his decision to enter the political arena. US President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29.(REUTERS FILE)

While catching up with Sean Hannity, a long-time friend of ex-prez, the former first lady reflected on the conversations they had before he decided to run for president.

When Hannity asked Melania if it was true that she had told her husband, “Well, you know, if you run, you’re going to win,” Barron Trump's mom responded, “It’s a true story."

“I saw how people react to him, and he [has] a passion for this country. We travel all around the world, and he was making speeches at that time. I saw what the people want, and I think the country was ready for change.”

She believed that the American people were looking for a leader who was not entrenched in politics, and she saw that her husband had the drive to take on that role. “He was talking for many, many years, but he really felt 2016 was the right time,” she added.

Melania warned Donald about media scrutiny

While Melania had confidence in Donald's ability to win, she was also realistic about the challenges ahead. She recalled warning him, “I said, you know, this will not be very pleasant.”

“The world, and especially the United States, is more divided than ever before,” she remarked.

“We are dealing with much more danger and especially we see what’s going on in the world and the threats that we get.” She also referenced the challenges Donald had faced recently, saying, “My husband, what he went through in the last few months.”

When discussing her husband's impeachment, Melania revealed that she was not surprised by the events, given the media's treatment of him. “I saw how they treat him, how the media was against him,” she said, adding, “I think they are afraid of his strength.”