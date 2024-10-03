Trump faces fresh 10 damning charges in Jack Smith's new brief, calls it ‘election interference’

Donald Trump has been hit by fresh allegations in the 2020 US election case after special counsel Jack Smith filed a new briefing claiming he launched a "private criminal effort" to subvert the poll results. He states Trump should not be shielded by presidential immunity. Donald Trump launched a "private criminal effort" to subvert the 2020 US election and should not be shielded by presidential immunity, Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a court filing unsealed on October 2, 2024. (AFP)

Rebuked by allegations just two months ahead of presidential election Trump termed these charges as “election interference”

"For 60 days prior to an election, the Department of Injustice is supposed to do absolutely nothing that would taint or interfere with a case," Trump posted in all capital letters to his Truth Social. "They disobeyed their own rule in favour of complete and total election interference."

"I did nothing wrong, they did!" he continued.

Republican candidate and MAGA is clearly furious after Jack Smith reignited the election case that was sent into cold freeze until election results. The Supreme Court ruled in July that an ex-president has broad immunity from prosecution

Charge 1: Trump's provocative tweet

On January 6, 2021, as the Capitol was under siege by his supporters, Trump tweeted a scathing condemnation of Vice President Mike Pence, accusing him of lacking “courage.” According to prosecutors, Trump was alone in the White House dining room when he sent this tweet, fully aware of the unfolding violence. His aides had left him after failing to convince him to urge his supporters to disperse.

Charge 2: Dismissive Response

As the riot escalated, Trump learned that Pence was being evacuated from the Senate amid the chaos. His chilling reply, "So what?" conveyed a disturbing indifference to Pence's safety during one of the most dangerous moments of the day.

Charge 3: Disregarding Election Integrity

A White House aide heard Trump tell Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner that “it doesn’t matter if you won or lost the election. You still have to fight like hell.” The comment was allegedly made on Marine One. This, according to the prosecutors showed his utter disregard of election outcome.

Charge 4: Fabricating Voter Fraud Claims

Smith’s team intends to demonstrate that Trump and his allies frequently fabricated statistics about voter fraud. For instance, they falsely claimed that 36,000 noncitizens voted in Arizona, with figures fluctuating wildly over time, highlighting a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

Charge 5: Unfulfilled Promises of Evidence

Just a week after the 2020 election, Trump assured then-Arizona Governor Doug Ducey that he was gathering evidence of fraud to share with him. However, no such evidence ever materialized. Ducey noted that the election was all but lost for Trump, likening it to being in “the ninth inning” with little hope for recovery.

Charge 6: Mocking His Legal Allies

Following a Fox News segment criticising Sidney Powell's outlandish claims about election fraud, Trump reportedly called her on speakerphone, muted the line, and mocked her assertions as “crazy.” He also referred to her as “unhinged,” raising questions about his confidence in the very people he entrusted to defend his claims.

Charge 7. Conversations with Steve Bannon

Prosecutors allege that Trump spoke with Steve Bannon on January 5, just hours before Bannon ominously predicted on his podcast that “all hell is going to break loose” the next day. This conversation adds to the timeline of coordination leading up to the Capitol riot.

Charge 8. Forensic Evidence of His Actions

Prosecutors plan to present forensic evidence showing Trump's phone usage on January 6, revealing that he was actively using Twitter throughout the day. They aim to correlate his online activity with the live coverage of the riot, highlighting his engagement with the unfolding events.

Charge 9. Inciting Chaos

Before January 6, a Trump campaign employee allegedly discussed the potential for a riot in Michigan, suggesting ways to create disorder at polling locations. Prosecutors describe this individual as a co-conspirator who encouraged violence as a means to challenge legitimate election results.

Charge 10. Shifting Legal Strategies

Trump sidelined his legal team in November 2020, choosing instead to empower Rudy Giuliani. Bannon reportedly informed another campaign adviser that without Giuliani in charge, the effort to contest the election would fail. However, Giuliani's reliance led to further blunders, including a mishap where he mistakenly sent a proposed resolution to the wrong number, demonstrating the chaotic state of Trump's legal strategy.