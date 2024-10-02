Donald Trump Jr. defends dad amid Hitler comparisons, says 'I didn't know Tim Walz was a woman...'

Following the 2024 vice presidential debate, Donald Trump Jr. had a tense and unexpectedly ironic appearance on CNN, where he fiercely defended his father over comparison with Adolf Hitler. This intense post-debate discussion began with Republican candidate JD Vance taking on Democratic running mate Tim Walz. Donald Trump Jr. fiercely denounced the media, holding it responsible for the divisive political atmosphere that he feels resulted in his father's two murder attempts earlier this year.(AP file photo)

Donald Trump Jr. fiercely denounced the media, holding it responsible for the divisive political atmosphere that he feels resulted in his father's two murder attempts earlier this year. “I’ve had to deal with this twice now... about someone trying to shoot their grandfather,” he bemoaned, alluding to the upsetting discussions he had with his kids over the threats directed at Donald Trump. His remarks implied that media narratives had nurtured these aggressive ideas.

Despite using harsh words, CNN contributor Kaitlan Collins immediately criticised Trump Jr. for his remarks regarding the media. She disputed, saying, “You can't blame the media for those threats,” stressing that they had never encouraged or supported violence against his father. Tension increased when Trump Jr. continued to blast the media, claiming that it has made it easier to compare his father to Hitler over time.

“When someone allows people to have a platform to call someone literally Hitler every day for nine years, it creates it. Whether you want to believe it or not, that's a fact,” he stated.

Collins reminded him instantly that Vance had once compared Trump to Hitler.

During private conversations back in 2016, Vance had voiced his reservations about Trump, speculating whether he was “America’s Hitler.”

Also Read: Texas man breaks silence after smashing Taylor Swift-signed guitar as singer's team makes major claim: ‘It was just a…’

Donald Trump Jr. blasts Tim Walz as MSNBC host accuses Vance of ‘mansplaining’

Following an accusation by an MSNBC host that Vance was “mansplaining” during the vice presidential debate, Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at Tim Walz.

Nicole Wallace, host of MSNBC, made the absurd accusation that Vance was “mansplaining.”

Before the CBS hosts mysteriously muffled Vance's microphone during the debate, Vance had been talking extensively on Kamala Harris's immigration history and the administration's usage of the CBP One app for migrants.

“I actually think that if you're a woman that might be the worst moment J.D. Vance had because he was going to mansplain right over that mute button,” Wallace stated while having a discussion with her fellow panel, which was comprised mostly of women.

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. implied on X that Walz may not be a man if Vance is guilty of “mansplaining” to him.

“I didn’t know Tim Walz was a woman… I guess you never know these days,” Trump's first son wrote.