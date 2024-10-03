Melania Trump reveals how she pushed Donald to end child separations at the border

Melania Trump reveals how she persuaded her husband, then-President Donald Trump, to end a controversial immigration policy that had caused widespread outcry both domestically and internationally. Melania Trump details how she convinced Donald Trump to end a controversial immigration policy. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)(REUTERS)

The policy, which led to the separation of migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border, “has to stop,” Melania writes of the moment she confronted her husband about the policy, explaining that she “emphasized the trauma it was causing these families.” And following their discussion, the ex-prez swiftly halted the policy on June 20, 2018.

The memoir, which is set to be released next week in the US, passionately defends abortion rights—an issue that has come under fire due to the Supreme Court's rulings, a court to which her husband appointed three conservative justices.

Melania Trump troubled by reports of overcrowded detention centers

Donald Trump campaigns for another term in the White House, with Americans set to choose between him and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

“Occasional political disagreements between me and my husband were a part of our relationship,” Melania Trump writes. However, “I believed in addressing them privately rather than publicly challenging him. I found our discussions more productive when we could have a quiet dialogue at home, out of the public eye.”

“Given my past experiences with unfair media narratives, I always approached the news with some scepticism,” she writes. Before raising the issue with Donald Trump, she made sure to thoroughly research the situation. She was especially troubled by reports of children “being held in overcrowded detention centers and in absolute squalor.”

“I felt strongly that the situation demanded urgent attention and action,” she explains. “I am sympathetic to all who wish to find a better life in this country. As an immigrant myself, I intimately understand the necessary if arduous process of legally becoming an American.”