Biden says he was ‘confident’ about defeating ‘loser’ Trump on The View, stumbles when asked about Pelosi

Joe Biden is “confident” he would have defeated Donald Trump had he not dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. On his Wednesday appearance on ABC's The View, the President of the United States reflected on his decision to not seek reelection. While he called the GOP nominee “a loser,” Biden stumbled when questioned if Nancy Pelosi forced him to drop out. Joe Biden said on The View that he was 'confident' about defeating Donald Trump in the November election(The View)

On the latest episode of The View, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin queried if Biden's own party members, including the former House speaker, drove him to quit the race. “Did you feel that your hand was forced, and what is your relationship with Speaker Pelosi now?” Griffin asked.

“My relationship is fine,” the 81-year-old said before stumbling on his words. “Look… I…,” Biden uttered before finally saying, “I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance to my running again; I didn’t sense that.”

The president defended his polls, saying that he was “always within range of beating this guy.” Biden went on to say, “There were some folks who would like to see me step aside so they have a chance to move on. I get that. That’s just human nature. But that wasn’t the reason that I stepped down.”

“I stepped down because I started thinking about it. You know, it’s hard to think of — I know you’re only 30 — but it’s hard to think of, it’s hard for me to even say how old I am. … It’s like, ‘Holy God, that can’t be right,'” he added. However, when Griffin asked whether he thought he could win the November election, Biden said, “Yes. I was confident I would beat Trump — he's a loser.”