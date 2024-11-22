Urvashi Rautela claims Donald Trump was her ‘ex-boss’; the unexpected claim sparked mixed reactions — what's the truth?

Urvashi Rautela shared an interesting tidbit about her past in an interview today. The actor, who was spotted at a promotional interview for her song Rabba Kare with Shael Oswal, revealed that the 47th President of the United States Donald Trump is her “ex-boss.” As the US presidential elections draw to a close, with Trump being announced as the 47th President of the United States after defeating Kamala Harris in an unexpected result, the revelation has sparked curiosity about when Rautela actually worked for the businessman-turned-politician. Urvashi Rautela at an event

During the interview, Rautela was asked about her thoughts on sex change operations, which are under threat under Trump’s administration. In response, she shared, “I don’t think many people know this, but Donald Trump was our ex-boss because he was the president of the Miss Universe franchise... like he’s the owner of the Miss Universe crew… Donald Trump. So really, we always loved him and supported him, so I can’t say anything against Donald Trump.”

This reference likely stems from Rautela's experience representing India at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, after winning the title of Miss Diva-Miss Universe India. Rautela’s other pageant titles include Miss Teen India 2009, and I AM She – Miss Universe India 2012. It is noteworthy that Trump sold the Miss Universe Organization, which includes Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, in September of 2015.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Rautela has publicly connected herself with the future US President. In a past Facebook post, she shared that she had been invited to an event attended by Trump. The post read, “Welcome to India President @realdonaldtrump. Thank you President of the United States of America for the ‘Namaste Trump’ invitation @flotus @ivankatrump. Celebrating the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger.”

Netizens react

Her post, however, sparked mixed reactions, with some comments expressing scepticism about the authenticity of the post. “Excuse me. Trump invited her personally. Ivanka threatened to walk out if she didn't attend the event. Melania had a breakdown when Urvashi said she'll think about it. Then they all celebrated her birthday and declared it a national holiday,” joked a comment on Reddit. “This is probably not relevant but that font is offensive. I am guessing she made this herself on MS word,” said another. “Attention seeking tactics,” was one more comment.

Urvashi Rautela’s surprising revelation about Donald Trump being her “ex-boss” has certainly piqued the curiosity of many, especially as Trump makes his return to the White House as the 47th President.