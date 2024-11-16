Joe Rogan quips, ‘I guarantee you that’ Biden voted for Trump

Podcaster Joe Rogan has joked that President Joe Biden might have secretly voted for President-elect Donald Trump to win the 2024 election. Rogan’s comments followed Biden’s meeting with Trump at the White House, where the President was seen smiling broadly. “He had a giant smile on his face. He said, ‘Welcome back’ to him,” Rogan quipped while laughing aloud. Joe Rogan humorously noted Biden's happiness, contrasting it with Obama's demeanour during Trump's 2016 victory, suggesting a surreal election cycle.

“Do you know what one of my f***ing favourite things of this whole election cycle has been? Yesterday when Biden and Trump sat down in the White House,” Rogan said during an episode of his ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.

“Biden voted for Trump. I guarantee it. I f***ing guarantee it. I never saw that dude so happy in his f***ing life. He lost. His party lost. He was happy.”

Rogan compared the lighthearted exchange between Biden and Trump to the strained meeting between Barack Obama and Trump following the latter's victory in 2016. Obama, Rogan argued, appeared far more exasperated than Biden did this week. “Look at, look at Biden! Look at his f***ing smile, dude! Look at his f***ing smile, man. That’s like when your kid gets married,” Rogan said, laughing.

Biden ‘never been happier in his life’ that Harris lost

The podcaster joked that Biden had “never been happier in his life” seeing Vice President Kamala Harris defeated. He even recalled a campaign moment when Biden was spotted wearing a Trump hat. “I guarantee you, I guarantee you that m**herf***er was happy. He had a giant smile on his face. He said, ‘Welcome back’ to him,” Rogan quipped.

Rogan also poked fun at the past tension between Biden and Trump, “I thought it was ‘Hitler,’” Rogan said sarcastically, mocking the strong rhetoric used by Biden during their political rivalry. “I thought he was ‘dangerous!’”

Biden repeatedly labelled Trump a “threat to democracy” and warned voters that “our democracy is at stake” if Trump returned to the White House.

“It’s so nuts, man. It’s so nuts,” he said. “All the different things that happened during this election are wilder than anything you’ve ever seen in a f***ing movie.”