The View's Joy Behar exposes Sara Haines' ‘lesbian relationship’ in front of her parents

Joy Behar exposed her The View co-host Sara Haines' secret “lesbian relationship” on air. The 82-year-old comedian made the shocking revelation during Wednesday's episode of the daytime talk show, with the 47-year-old journalist's parents in attendance. The View's Joy Behar exposes co-host Sara Haines' secret 'lesbian relationship' on air(The View)

Behar's remark came after Whoopi Goldberg introduced Haines' parents, who were sitting in the audience. Without any hesitation, she called out her co-host, saying, “I have to ask her a question… are you going to bring up that lesbian relationship you said you had or not?” “Back at Smith [her college]!”

The former ABC News correspondent was left embarrassed as she tried to laugh it off. However, her parents were unimpressed by the revelation. They simply stared at her as the camera panned towards them. Behar's remark left the other co-hosts shocked, with Alyssa Farah Griffin saying, “That was off air she told us that.” Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin noted, “Now, it's on air.”

Haines continued to joke, “It’s a good thing” that her father “doesn't always watch” The View. This prompted Goldberg to say, “Now he will!” The ex-Today correspondent went on to talk about her childhood and career with her parents on the Behind the Table podcast filmed after the show. Neither of the co-hosts brought up the topic of “lesbian relationship” again.

While the journalist has never publically spoken about dating a woman, she has previously admitted to being in three serious relationships before tying to knot with Max Shifrin. The couple began dating in 2012 and got married two years later. They have three children together: sons Richard, 8, and Caleb, 5, and daughter Sandra, 6.