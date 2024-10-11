Whoopi Goldberg blasts Trump after ‘dirty’ comedy: 'I didn't grab anyone’s genitalia'

Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back in confronting former President Donald Trump’s derogatory remarks during a live episode of The View on October 10. After Trump labeled the show's hosts as "really dumb" and called Goldberg "filthy dirty" at his recent Pennsylvania rallies, Goldberg delivered a scathing response directed at the Republican candidate. Whoopi Goldberg attends the Bring Change to Mind benefit "Revels and Revelations 11," in support of teen mental health, at City Winery, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This comes after The View co-host earlier told JD Vance to "shut up" after he criticised Taylor Swift for her endorsement of Harris and later called out the Hollywood star for endorsing Trump.

Whoopi Goldberg hits back at Trump after ‘dirty comedy’ remarks

Kicking off the segment with clips from Trump's rallies, Goldberg cleverly referenced her history with him, quipping, "Are you dumb? You hired me four times." Earlier, while campaigning in Pennsylvania, the former President told his supporters that he would never hire Goldberg because her comedy is “filthy dirty” and “disgusting.”

Responding to the same Goldberg said, "As it turns out, I was filthy. I was filthy, and stand on that fact," she said. "I have always been filthy. And you knew that when you hired me [to be] a headline[r], babe, at your casino — which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground.” according to ET.

Goldberg didn’t stop there and went on to emphasise the difference between using profanity and committing acts of assault, directly addressing Trump's past lewd comments. She defended her comedy, noting, “You know how dirty I wasn’t? I never grabbed anybody by their genitalia.”

While acknowledging that she has used profanity, she countered Trump's claim that he would never hire her again by highlighting that he has hired her four times, questioning his intelligence in making such a statement. Minutes later, Goldberg and co-host, Sunny Hostin, playfully trolled Trump by walking out during the Oct. 10 episode to Christina Aguilera’s hit song “Dirrty.”

What did Trump say about Whoopi Goldberg?

At a rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump went after Whoopi Goldberg and the ladies on The View. He talked about his cameo in her 1996 movie Eddie first and then started bashing her. "I did a walk-on for Whoopi Goldberg, and now she claims, 'I refuse to mention his name.' Politics can do strange things to people," he remarked to the audience.

He continued, "I hired Whoopi to perform as a comedian long ago, but her language was shocking. Every word out of her mouth was laced with profanity; it was like hearing the F-word nonstop. It was so inappropriate that half the audience walked out. After that, I promised myself I would never hire her again,” Trump added as ET reports.

Goldberg wrapped up the part by pointing out how “ridiculous” it was for Trump to be all about The View co-hosts instead of dealing with the real problems, like the damage from Hurricane Milton in Florida. She said, "It’s amusing that what bothers him are us, not the hurricanes or other pressing matters. He even acknowledged that he watches the show, which we all suspected. So when people say, 'I don’t watch that show,' they’re just lying!"