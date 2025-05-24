Memorial Day 2025: Date, significance, history and traditions of the US federal holiday

Memorial Day 2025: Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday of May annually. On this day, Americans observe Memorial Day as a federal holiday in the U.S. But it is more than just a day off or the unofficial start of summer, it is a much deeper and more meaningful occasion, a day to honour the sacrifice of U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, held on the last Monday in May. (REUTERS)

Significance

There are two significances of this day. The first and primary one is to honour the military personnel who lost their lives in the US wars, and the second is the unofficial start of summer in the United States.

Memorial Day, originating from the Civil War, pays tribute to fallen soldiers.(Photo by Justin Casey on Unsplash)

History

Memorial Day was first declared a federal holiday in 1971. It is a day of mourning and reflection, paying homage to those who laid down their lives for the country. Memorial Day was also initially called Decoration Day. It can be traced back to the American Civil War.

The previous name, Decoration Day, was because of people's springtime tributes to the fallen soldiers by decorating their graves with flowers. Back in 1868, John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organisation of Union veterans, called for a remembrance day on May 30 to decorate the graves of soldiers who died.

However, only after World War I did Decoration Day become Memorial Day, to honour all soldiers who died serving the country in all U.S. wars.

Traditions

Americans visit graves and memorials, honouring those who passed away in the wars. Many host backyard barbecues where people gather. In several towns and cities, Memorial Day parades are held, which include members of the armed forces and veterans' groups.

