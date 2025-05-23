Is Memorial Day a federal holiday? Know what’s open and what’s closed

Memorial Day began after the American Civil War, when people started placing flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers in spring. Back then, it was called Decoration Day. Over time, it became a day to honour all those who died while serving in the US military. It is now observed every year on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day will be the sixth market closure of the year.(AP)

Is the stock market open on Memorial Day?

No, the US stock market will be closed on Monday, 26 May 2025, for Memorial Day. It will be the sixth market closure of the year. The New York Stock Exchange will also close early at 1 p.m. on Friday, 23 May and reopen on Tuesday, 27 May.

Stock market holiday schedule for 2025:

• 1 Jan – New Year’s Day

• 9 Jan – National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter

• 20 Jan – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• 17 Feb – Washington’s Birthday

• 18 Apr – Good Friday

• 26 May – Memorial Day

• 19 June – Juneteenth National Independence Day

• 4 July – Independence Day

• 1 Sept – Labour Day

• 27 Nov – Thanksgiving Day

• 25 Dec – Christmas Day

The stock market will also close early on:

• 3 July – the day before Independence Day

• 28 Nov – Black Friday

• 24 Dec – Christmas Eve

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

No, branches of major banks will be closed on Memorial Day, as it is a federal holiday.

Is there post on Memorial Day?

No, the United States Postal Service will also be closed, and no mail will be delivered on Memorial Day.