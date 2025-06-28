Fourth of July fireworks: Here's how Trump's tariffs can take the spark out of it this year

Fourth of July, referred to as Independence Day in the US, is celebrated by Americans in different ways, with one of the major highlights being the fireworks. This year, people might have to spend extra on them due to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, NPR reported. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House after a Supreme Court ruling curbing judges' power in a case tied to birthright citizenship.(REUTERS)

Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, anticipates that people will get a "little less bang" this time.

A major reason behind this is that the US is completely dependent on China when it comes to fireworks. These include rockets, fountains, and other items that are used in large numbers by Americans to mark Independence Day.

How are Trump's tariffs affecting Fourth of July fireworks?

China, a major fireworks supplier across the globe, manufactures 99 per cent of the backyard consumer fireworks as well as 90 per cent of the professional display fireworks for the US market, said Heckman, adding that the country was the "sole source" for fireworks supplies for America.

Earlier this year, fireworks were hit by double and triple-digit tariffs by the Trump administration, much like several other things that the country imports from China. During Trump's maiden term, fireworks remained outside the purview of the trade war.

The problem is serious this time, forcing some of the fireworks importers to halt deliveries so that they can avoid import taxes on them.

Heckman told NPR that there are chances that people might get to witness shortages in product supplies this time. He has even advised customers to be early birds to get the best variety.

Few brands, such as the American Fireworks Company, stockpiled fireworks much before the Trump-imposed tariffs came into effect. However, they ended up with a volatile season. John Sorgi, whose great-grandfather started American Fireworks Company, said they have changed product prices four times.

Fireworks concern stretches into 2026

Not just 2025, the fireworks industry remains concerned about 2026 as well, when the Fourth of July will be a Saturday, meaning they can expect a jump in sales. The occasion marks the 250th Independence Day of the US.

In the US, fireworks from China are being taxed at 30 per cent. This could reach April 2025's level of 145 per cent if no trade agreement is reached.

