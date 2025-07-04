What are the first words in Declaration of Independence? A recap on July 4

Independence Day, also known as the Fourth of July, marks the birth of the United States as an independent nation. On this day in 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. The document declared the 13 American colonies free from the British rule. What are the first words in Declaration of Independence?

Prior to this, this region was made up of 13 British colonies along the eastern coast of North America, which is now known as the US. While these colonies had their own local governments and elected assemblies, they continued to remain under the British monarchy before 1776.

The American Revolution was witnessed after a feeling of resentment among colonists due to major dissatisfaction over various policies like taxation without representation, limits on self-government as well as the presence of British troops.

The Declaration of Independence was originally drafted by former US President Thomas Jefferson in consultation with committee members John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and William Livingston, among others.

According to National Archives, the key document starts as:

“The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

The text is the transcription of the stone engraving of the parchment of Declaration of Independence. It is on display at the National Archives Museum.

The 13 colonies' battle against British rule continued for several years even after the Declaration of Independence was signed. Britain formally recognized American independence on September 3, 1783, with the Treaty of Paris.

In 1788–89, George Washington was elected as the first US president. The US Congress declared July 4 an unpaid holiday for all federal workers in 1870. This later became a paid federal holiday in 1938.

FAQs:

1. How is Independence Day celebrated in the US?

This day is widely associated with fireworks, parades, carnivals, fairs, and families look forward to reunions.

2. Why does the US celebrate Independence Day on July 4?

It marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

3. When did Britain formally recognize American independence?

The British recognized American independence with the Treaty of Paris on September 3, 1783.